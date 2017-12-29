Santa Rosa County Deputies Participate in Live-Action Training

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County deputies had crucial training Friday that involved firearms, pepper spray, and endurance.

Rich Aloy with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office says it’s important for deputies to know when to use these weapons.

“Generally you’re not going to pull these weapons out unless you use them,” Aloy said. “So it’s good for familiarization, especially if you haven’t used them in awhile.”

Aloy says sometimes the public can have misconceptions when it comes to law enforcement and the use of force.

“Generally folks say hey ‘why did you have to shoot him?” Aloy said, “Or how come you did not tase him? There’s no such thing as a cookie cutter situation when it comes to law enforcement.”

Aloy says deputies participate in the training twice a year.