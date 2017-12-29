‘Persons of Interest’ in Mobile Parking Lot Murder Caught on Camera

By Published: Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police on Friday released surveillance video of two people who they say are ‘persons of interest’ in the shooting death of 89-year-old John Higby.

Higby was shot and killed Wednesday while sitting in a car in a parking lot off Dauphin Street.

Witnesses told News 5 a younger man tried to rob Higby before shooting him and running away from the scene.

The surveillance released by police appears to be from an apartment complex behind the Dauphin Square Shopping Center where the shooting took place.

 

