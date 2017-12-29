Mobile Police Warns Against Celebratory Gunfire on New Year’s Eve

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With New Year’s Eve approaching, the Mobile Police Department would like to remind citizens about the dangers of discharging firearms in the air during celebrations.

Bullets that are fired into the air can travel great distances and cause significant amounts of property damage to vehicles, homes and countless other items. Along with property damage, stray bullets can inflict injury or death to an unsuspecting victim.

Citizens are encouraged to contact the Mobile Police Department at 208-7211 if they observe someone firing a gun into the air. Suspects arrested for a stray bullet that strikes someone’s property or injures another person could be charged with a felony.