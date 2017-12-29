Gautier Woman Bites, Shoots Attacker

By Published:

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) –  A Jackson, MS man is listed in serious condition after being shot in the chest in an apparent domestic dispute.

According to the Jackson County (MS) Sheriff’s office, 33-year-old Tony Piggs was arguing with Adrenia Buxton on Thursday. Investigators say Piggs pulled a gun on Buxton and she bit him in the chest, causing him to drop the gun. Buxton told deputies she then picked up the gun and shot Piggs once.

Piggs was listed in serious condition at Merit Health Hospital.

Buxton has not been charged, and the case will be sent to a Jackson County Grand Jury for review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s