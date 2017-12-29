Gautier Woman Bites, Shoots Attacker

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Jackson, MS man is listed in serious condition after being shot in the chest in an apparent domestic dispute.

According to the Jackson County (MS) Sheriff’s office, 33-year-old Tony Piggs was arguing with Adrenia Buxton on Thursday. Investigators say Piggs pulled a gun on Buxton and she bit him in the chest, causing him to drop the gun. Buxton told deputies she then picked up the gun and shot Piggs once.

Piggs was listed in serious condition at Merit Health Hospital.

Buxton has not been charged, and the case will be sent to a Jackson County Grand Jury for review.