Feeling Lucky? Mega Millions, Powerball top $300M

WKRG Staff Published:
Powerball Mania

(WKRG/CNN) — Tonight is the night you could become a multi-millionaire if you played the lottery.

Both the Mega Million and Powerball jackpots are more than 300 million dollars!

The drawing for the Mega Million prize is Friday night at 10 p.m. The jackpot sits at a staggering 306 million dollars or 191 million if you go with the cash option.

The Powerball jackpot drawing is Saturday and that jackpot is at nearly 400 million dollars!

The odds of winning the Powerball drawing are 1 in 292.2 million.

 

 

