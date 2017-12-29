Federal Court Upholds Child Porn Conviction of Former Hankins Middle School Teacher

Related Coverage DISTURBING DETAILS: Middle School Teacher Sexted His Students

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — The conviction of a former Hankins Middle School teacher on charges of child pornography has been upheld in federal court.

The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of Jeremiah Hunter for receiving images of child pornography. Hunter, a former Hankins Middle School teacher and cheerleading coach, had appealed the conviction on the grounds that the images did not meet the legal definition of child pornography.

In the 16-page opinion, the three-judge panel concluded that the images sent to him by a student only identified as C.J. did, in fact, meet the statutory definition of lascivious.

Hunter, a former 8th grade science teacher, was found guilty last year after ”sexting” as many as 9 students who sent nude photos to each other, and to Hunter. He was also accused of stalking one student he had developed affection towards, though those charges were dropped.

Hunter testified that he did receive nude photos and even made a comment on one of them saying “LOL it’s small,” which he said was an attempt at humor.

He also said that nude photos were so common at the middle school that he felt there wasn’t enough time to always report them.

At least one teacher testified in a hearing back in March saying Hunter talked about nude photos in conversation.

Hunter moved just seven houses away from the student he’s accused of stalking and had a photo of him on his night stand and set his phone password to the student’s birth date.

Hunter was convicted on November 22, 2016, and sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.