Claire's issues statement about asbestos testing in make-up products

WFLA Staff Published:
(Courtesy: Claire's/CBS)

(WFLA) – Claire’s, the popular kids’ accessories chain, is pulling more than a dozen items from store shelves after a Rhode Island family found asbestos in their 6-year-old daughter’s makeup.

The store pulled the items after an inquiry from WJAR-TV.

On Wednesday, the company said they retained an independent laboratory to test the products. The company also said full refunds will be issued to concerned customers.

On Friday, Claire’s issued a statement regarding the results of the test, saying the tested cosmetics were asbestos free.

The statement read:

“The initial results of testing by an independent certified laboratory show that the cosmetics tested to date are asbestos free. Out of an abundance of caution, additional testing is underway. We have also confirmed that the talcum ingredient supply is from a certified asbestos free European vendor.We will continue to honor returns for any customers remaining uncomfortable.”

