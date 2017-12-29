BREAKING: Car Crashes Into House, Sparks Fire

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) Update 8:00 a.m. Neighbors say they saw the driver of the vehicle walk away from the scene after the crash. We have not heard from police whether that driver has been found.

The vehicle crashed into a building owned by Original Dragons, INC. The president of the organization says the building was used for storage and was undergoing renovations.

Update 6:10 a.m. Crews have removed the vehicle from the house. There was no one inside the vehicle, according to authorities at the scene.

Original Article:

Emergency crews are at the scene of a house fire on South Broad Street after a car crashed into the home early this morning.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. The house was still covered in smoke nearly 40 minutes after the initial call.

News 5 has a crew at the scene.