Alabama Write-Ins: Boo Radley, Putin, Big Al, Colonel Sanders, Others Get Votes

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — As President Trump and others have noted, write-in votes played a key role this month’s special election for U.S. Senate in Alabama.

And now, with Thursday’s official certification of the winner Doug Jones, we’re getting to see exactly who received the write-ins.

Some are for actual politicians here in Alabama, others are for elephants, fast food mascots, and book characters.

In Mobile and Baldwin counties, Colonel Lee Busby and current Senator Luther Strange were the most popular write-in candidates, each receiving hundreds of votes. Not far behind were Jeff Sessions, who originally held the seat before becoming Attorney General of the United States, and congressman Bradley Byrne.

Go further down the list, and you’ll find no shortage of ridiculous names.

Receiving votes in Mobile County were Alabama mascot Big Al, fictitious Warcraft character Leeroy Jenkins, former NFL wide receiver Randy Moss, musician Ted Nugent, Russian President Vladimir Putin, KFC’s Colonel Sanders, and Anybody Else.

In Baldwin County, votes went to actor-director Clint Eastwood, ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ character Boo Radley, Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts, musician Jimmy Buffet, sports radio personality Paul Finebaum, boxer Roy Jones Jr. (a combination of Roy Moore and Doug Jones), and Captain America’s Steve Rogers.

Several others received numerous votes in multiple counties, such as Jesus Christ, Alabama head coach Nick Saban, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Duck Dynasty’s Phil Robertson, Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn and former NBA superstar Charles Barkley.

READ HERE: 2017 Official General Election Results with Write-In Appendix – 2017-12-28