Alabama Prison Guard Attacked By Inmate

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say an inmate convicted of murder attacked a correctional officer at an Alabama prison.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said in a news release that 27-year-old Daryl Rowell attacked the officer who was escorting him to a housing area inside St. Clair Correctional Facility with a makeshift weapon around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The officer was cut in the attack and treated at a local hospital. His injuries are not life threatening.

News outlets report Rowell is serving life without parole on a 2016 murder conviction out of Macon County. The incident remains under investigation. The department says Rowell will be charged with assault.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.