AAA Offering Free Towing New Year’s Eve in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, AL – As Alabamians celebrate on New Year’s Eve, AAA Alabama cautions partygoers against getting behind the wheel after the champagne toast.

According to AAA, a recent analysis conducted by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, during the last decade, the years’ highest number of alcohol-related traffic fatalities occur on New Year’s Day.

To save lives and promote safe driving this New Year’s Eve, AAA Alabama and wrecker services across the state will again offer Tow-for-Life. This is the program’s 31st year.

The program provides free towing services to keep impaired drivers off the road. The service is provided to AAA members and non-members.

AAA says they do not condone drinking and driving and encourages all motorists to act responsibly to keep drunk drivers off the road throughout the holidays.

The program begins at 6:00 PM on Sunday, December 31st and continues until 6:00 AM on New Year’s Day.

To receive free towing on New Year’s Eve:

Call AAA Alabama at 1-800-222-4357 (1-800-AAA-HELP) and ask for Tow-for-Life. The vehicle must be operable to qualify for a free tow.

The operator will ask for the driver’s name, home address, telephone number and exact location of the vehicle and driver.

A tow truck will be dispatched and upon arrival the wrecker driver will ask for identification and the keys to the vehicle.

The vehicle will be towed to the home of the driver or owner if the owner is present.

Towing is provided at NO CHARGE up to 10 miles.

For more information about the Tow-for-Life program, call (205) 444-8885.