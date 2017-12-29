5-year-old girl bit in the face by dog, injured at Portland airport

KOIN Staff Published:
(AP Photo/Don Ryan)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 5-year-old girl suffered “substantial injuries” to her face on Dec. 18 after she was bitten by a dog at Portland International Airport, the Port of Portland Police Department confirmed.

The girl was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The dog owner was cited for a violation of Port ordinance while the dog was taken to the Multnomah County Animal Control Shelter for a 10-day quarantine.

Police said the girl was petting the dog while she and the dog owner were waiting for their flights. The dog was not in a crate. It happened at 1 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s