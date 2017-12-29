4 Pounds of Synthetic Marijuana Seized in Prichard Drug Bust

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A man is behind bars in Mobile Metro Jail in connection with a drug bust in Prichard that resulted in the seizure of four pounds of synthetic marijuana, also known as spice or mojo.

Prichard Police held a news conference on Friday and displayed the drugs that were seized.

Some of the drugs were in Angry Birds-themed packaging, which is a common tactic to get these drugs into the hands of children.

“They package it in these colorful, comic packages to grab the attention of kids,” Prichard Police Chief Walter Knight said.

Prichard Police arrested 39-year-old Henry Lawrence Graves on Wednesday. Chief Knight called the arrest a “top of the chain” bust for the area.

Chief Knight said the spice problem is a dangerous one for the community.

“Throughout the past year we’ve had numerous people being hospitalized with this drug because of the ingredients that the distributor puts into it. They put anything from rat poison to Drano to roach spray into it,” Chief Knight said.

Graves is facing multiple charges that include possession and trafficking. In addition to the synthetic marijuana, Chief Knight said Graves was also in possession of a stolen gun and crack cocaine.

Chief Knight said bond was set at $78,000.