The City of Pensacola gears up for NYE Celebration

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Bars and restaurants in Downtown Pensacola are preparing for the New Year’s Eve celebration this weekend, but the famous Pelican Drop will not be happening downtown.

Buck Mitchell with Seville Quarter says the coordination of the event came a little late this year.

“A little late start on blocking off the streets,” Mitchell said. “You’ve got to coordinate that with the Pensacola Police Department and the Downtown Improvement Board.”

Mitchell says when it comes to the Pelican Drop, money is also an issue. He says the event requires a lot of help from police.

“Budget is certainly the biggest problem,” Mitchell said. “The budget for the police officers is in the 16 to 20 thousand range in order to make that happen.”

Mike Wood with Pensacola Police says despite the fact that the Pelican Drop will not take place Downtown, he still expects a lot of people.

The Pelican Drop will take place at the Blue Wahoos Stadium at 8pm.