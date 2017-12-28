Pavin Smith, Diamondbacks prospect pays off parents’ mortgage for Christmas

(WCMH) — A baseball prospect gave his parents the gift of a lifetime on Christmas morning.

Pavin Smith shared video on Twitter of his mother reading the letter revealing the gift.

The letter read:

Thank you for raising me in a great home filled with love.

Because of all the sacrifices you made to get me where I am,

I want our family home to be YOURS…

so I am paying off your mortgage

Merry Christmas from your grateful son,

Pavin