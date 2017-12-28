Olivia and Liam top list of most popular girl and boy names of 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WOOD) — If you or someone you know had a baby this year named Olivia or Liam, you’re definitely not alone.

Those are the most popular girl and boy names of 2017, according to Spectrum Health.

Both names also topped the list last year. However, there were a couple of name newcomers: Hazel and Adeline cracked the top ten for girls.

Oliver, which was the third most popular boy name in 2015 but fell off Spectrum Health’s list in 2016, rebounded to No. 8 this year.

Top girl names in 2017

1. Olivia

2. Charlotte

3. Ava

4. Elizabeth

5. Emma

6. Sophia

7. Hazel

8. Abigail

9. Nora

10. Adeline

Top boy names in 2017

1. Liam

2. Levi

3. Elijah

4. James

5. Lincoln

6. Benjamin

7. Mason

8. Oliver

9. Jack

10. Charles