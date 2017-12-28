No New Trial For Man Who Spent Decade In Jail

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) – A judge has refused to give a new trial to a man who spent a decade in jail before going to trial on murder charges.

Houston County Circuit Judge Kevin Moulton last week refused a grant Kharon Davis a new trial. The case drew national attention because Davis was held without bond for 10 years before going to trial

A jury in September found Davis guilty of murder in the 2007 shooting death of Pete Reaves. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Davis’ attorneys asked the judge for a new trial, or a summary judgment of acquittal. They argued prosecutors had failed to corroborate accomplice testimony, made improper statements during opening statements and that the judge wrongly denied his request for a change of venue.