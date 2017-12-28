Neighbor of Shooting Victim: “He was like a parent to me.”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 is learning more about the 89-year-old man shot and killed in a grocery store parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

While his family declined to talk to us, neighbors say John Higby was extremely friendly and welcoming.

Neighbors say he lived at his home on South Pine Street for decades and would do anything for others.

“I hate to lose him but I’m glad that’s the memory I have of him having fun and laughing and joking around. It’s just really hard to believe,” said neighbor and friend of Higby, Kenneth McCants.

Police say Higby was shot and killed when a man tried to rob him and two suspects fled the scene.

“Mr. John was more than just a neighbor. He was like an additional parent,” said McCants.

He and his wife live right next door to Carol and John Higby. “He’s the ideal neighbor. He watches out for everyone. For example, the lady next door who’s in a nursing home, he still goes and cuts the front of her yard.”

Mobile Police are still looking for the suspect(s). If you have any information, you’re asked to call Mobile Police.