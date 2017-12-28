Mobile Police Investigate Shooting at Shell Gas Station

WKRG Staff Published: Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are on the scene of a shooting at a gas station at the intersection of Cottage Hill and Cody Roads late Thursday night.

Mobile Police dispatch confirmed to News 5 they are investigating a shooting at the Shell gas station.

No word on if there are any suspect(s) in custody or the status of any victim(s).

News 5 has a crew on the scene.

News 5 crew on the scene observed what appear to be shell casings near the door of the gas station.

We will continue to update this developing story as we get more information.

 

