Mobile Files Lawsuit Against Drug Companies

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – The City of Mobile filed a public nuisance lawsuit against some of the largest manufacturers of prescription opioids and their related companies as well as wholesale drug distributors.

The manufacturers listed as defendants are Purdue Pharma L.C., Cephalon, Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Endo Health Solutions, Inc., Allergan PLC, and Mallinckrdot, LLC. The distributors listed in the lawsuit are McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., and Amerisourcebergen Drug Corporation.

The lawsuit alleges the manufacturing companies pushed highly addictive opioids and falsely presented to doctors that patients would only rarely succumb to drug addiction. The lawsuit alleges distributors failed to monitor, detect, investigate, and report suspicious orders of prescription opioids.

“Homes have been broken and families torn apart by this epidemic, which has claimed victims from all walks of life,” said Mayor Stimpson. “The pharmaceutical drug manufacturers and wholesale drug distributors failed in their legal obligation to notify the Drug Enforcement Administration of suspicious orders, even as the number of pills flowing into our city rose and rose.”

The City of Mobile says citizens are bearing the burden of the cost of the opioid epidemic including the costs of treatment for addiction as well as the increased need for law enforcement in relation to the opioid epidemic.

Read the whole lawsuit here.