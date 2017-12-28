Fairhope Mayor Criticizes City Council Special Meeting on Social Media

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Fairhope Mayor Karin Wilson posted Thursday night on Facebook about a special meeting the City Council called on Friday.

The meeting was called regarding the appointment of a City Attorney and to allow the Council president to sign the contract without the Mayor’s approval.

Mayor Wilson harshly criticized the meeting on Facebook saying she wouldn’t sign the contract for the attorney because she would like a full-time attorney for the city. Wilson goes on to add the current attorney is partial to the city council over her.

She ends the post by saying, “I will continue to use my one voice, without fear, in spite of the council and the City Attorney’s continued efforts to undermine me, because I know I can make a positive difference in Fairhope.”