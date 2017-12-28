Church Burglar Caught On Camera in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG)- The Bay Minette Police Department needs your help identifying a person caught on camera breaking into a church.

The department believes it’s the same person or same two people responsible for breaking and entering three churches and attempting to break into a fourth.

The video captures a break-in on December 23rd at Abundant Life Church on Daphne Road around 4:45am. Police say the suspect(s) took cleaning supplies.

However, the same church was broken into on November 9th around 3:30am. That incident was also captured on camera but police tell us the video quality is extremely poor.

They believe the same person took 800-dollars of cash from Abundant Life’s Office during the break-in on November 9th.

During both incidents, the suspect broke the same back window as their way of entry.

Police believe this is the same person or two people who burglarized Trinity Chapel AMC on Dobson Avenue on either December 22nd or 23rd. The person took hand towels, coats, council goods and also broke a window as their way of entry.

The third church on the list is House of Prayer which is about 100 yards from Abundant Life Church on Daphne Road.

This happened either December 20th or 21st. Police tell News 5 the suspect or suspect(s) took a brown electric guitar and a blue bass guitar. Police are not sure the estimated value of the items taken.

The burglar(s) also attempted to break into a fourth church; Southside Baptist Church. Investigators tell us it seems like someone tried to kick its door in but was unsuccessful.

Police say if you recognize the person in the video, to please contact them at 251-580-2559.