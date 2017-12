Related Coverage Christmas Tree Recycling Locations on the Gulf Coast

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Looking for a way to recycle your Christmas tree? The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo is looking for donations of your old trees for the animals to play with.

The zoo, in a Facebook post, says they accepting bare trees only, no tinsel or flocking. They say their animals love them!

Please make sure that all tinsel and ornament hooks have been removed before dropping off your tree.

Tree drop off is located at the side gate, just look for the sign.