By the Numbers: Official Results of Jones’ Win in Special Election

MONTGOMERY, AL (WKRG) — With the certification of Doug Jones as the winner of Alabama’s special election for U.S. Senate comes the official numbers, and the official margin of victory.

The final vote count for the state was 1,348,720 ballots cast, with 673,896 for Jones (49.97%) and 651,972 for Judge Roy Moore (48.34%). The margin of victory was 21,924 votes, or 1.63%.

Write-in votes, as Moore and President Trump have stated, played a role in the Jones’ victory. There was a total of 22,852 write-in votes, with the most popular candidate being current Senator Luther Strange, who replaced now-Attorney General Jeff Sessions by the appointment of former Governor Robert Bentley.

“I am looking forward to going to work for the people of Alabama in the new year,” said Senator-elect Doug Jones. “As I said on election night, our victory marks a new chapter for our state and the nation. I will be an independent voice and work to find common ground with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to get Washington back on track and fight to make our country a better place for all.”

The margin of victory grew from the unofficial results to the now-certified results, from 1.54% to 1.63%, in favor of Jones.

Military ballots, which Moore had hoped would tighten the gap, were counted as 366 returned ballots. A total of 485 were issued.

Provisional ballots were totaled at 4,967 received.