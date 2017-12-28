BREAKING: Moore Doesn’t Concede, Reaffirms Claims of Election Fraud

MONTGOMERY, AL (WKRG) — An hour after Doug Jones was certified as the winner of Alabama’s special election for U.S. Senate, his opponent Roy Moore still refuses to concede.

Moore issued a statement, sticking by the election fraud lawsuit denied by an Alabama judge on Thursday morning.

“Election fraud experts across the country have agreed that this was a fraudulent election. Even the Secretary of State himself was forced to stop fraudulent and intimidating advertisements from an organization known as Highway 31, predominantly funded by the Democratic Senate Majority PAC. “I’ve had to fight not only the Democrats but also the Republican Senate Leadership Fund and over $50 million in opposition spending from the Washington establishment. “I have stood for the truth about God and the Constitution for the people of Alabama. “I have no regrets. To God be the glory.”

Jones issued a statement Thursday after a state board officially declared him the winner of the Dec. 12 election. Jones said he is looking forward to “going to work for the people of Alabama.”

Official election results show that Jones defeated Moore by 21,924 votes. Jones is expected to be sworn in next month.

He is the first Alabama Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate in 25 years. Jones said he will be an “independent voice” in the Senate and will strive for “common ground with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle.”

The state certified Jones’ win after a judge rejected Moore’s request to delay the certification.