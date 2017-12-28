Doug Jones’ Senate Win Certified in Alabama, Moore Refuses to Concede

MONTGOMERY, AL (AP/WKRG) — The Alabama Secretary of State’s office has certified Democrat Doug Jones as the winner of the U.S. Senate race.

In a board meeting held Thursday, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill says Jones was officially declared winner of the special election that took place on December 12. Jones, who won by about 20,000 votes, is scheduled to be sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence on January 3.

“I am looking forward to going to work for the people of Alabama in the new year,” said Senator-elect Doug Jones. “As I said on election night, our victory marks a new chapter for our state and the nation. I will be an independent voice and work to find common ground with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to get Washington back on track and fight to make our country a better place for all.”

The certification brings an end to the Roy Moore campaign, which filed a complaint on Wednesday to delay the certification on allegations of election fraud.

Moore released a statement on Thursday afternoon, refusing to officially concede to Jones:

“Election fraud experts across the country have agreed that this was a fraudulent election. Even the Secretary of State himself was forced to stop fraudulent and intimidating advertisements from an organization known as Highway 31, predominantly funded by the Democratic Senate Majority PAC. “I’ve had to fight not only the Democrats but also the Republican Senate Leadership Fund and over $50 million in opposition spending from the Washington establishment. “I have stood for the truth about God and the Constitution for the people of Alabama. “I have no regrets. To God be the glory.”

Moore’s attorney wrote in the lawsuit that he believed there were irregularities and said there should be a fraud investigation and eventually a new election.

Merrill proceeded with certification after a judge denied the request, saying his office has found no evidence of fraud.

Moore still has not conceded the race to Jones more than two weeks after the loss.