Best Weather Photos of 2017

By Published: Updated:
weather photos
2017 Best Pictures

A calendar year of weather on the Gulf Coast comes to a close and that means it’s time to celebrate the sky, in photos. -Your photos sent to WKRG. Chosen for subject, framing, and overall appeal, these are the best weather pictures from around the area.

Half the trick of a good picture is simply watching the sky and being at the right place at the right time. The other half of the trick is taking a moment to compose your picture. You don’t want things in view that distract from the actual image. Whenever possible, shoot in the sideways (landscape) mode since that’s the way we see things, and that’s the way we show things on TV!

Never risk your life to take a picture! One of the worst things people do is take a picture while driving a vehicle.

Keep sharing your weather photos with us at WKRG and you might see them online and on TV.

Read more tips on capturing great weather photos right here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s