Best Weather Photos of 2017

A calendar year of weather on the Gulf Coast comes to a close and that means it’s time to celebrate the sky, in photos. -Your photos sent to WKRG. Chosen for subject, framing, and overall appeal, these are the best weather pictures from around the area.

Half the trick of a good picture is simply watching the sky and being at the right place at the right time. The other half of the trick is taking a moment to compose your picture. You don’t want things in view that distract from the actual image. Whenever possible, shoot in the sideways (landscape) mode since that’s the way we see things, and that’s the way we show things on TV!

Never risk your life to take a picture! One of the worst things people do is take a picture while driving a vehicle.

Keep sharing your weather photos with us at WKRG and you might see them online and on TV.

