BRIERFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-year-old has died Thursday afternoon after they got hold of a gun at family’s home and accidentally shot themselves in the face, Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson tells CBS 42, our sister station in Birmingham.

Jackson tells us the family lived in a rural area and drove to meet the ambulance. The child passed away at 6 Mile Supply grocery store.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating.