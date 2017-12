MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A pedestrian was hit by a car in Mobile Thursday evening.

Mobile Fire-Rescue officials say a 20-year-old male was conscious when crews arrived on the scene.

The accident occurred around 6:15 p.m. at 5314 Old Shell Road, just east of University Boulevard near the South Alabama campus.

Multiple patrol cars were on the scene when our News 5 crew arrived.

The 20-year-old man was transported to USA Medical Center in stable condition, according to Fire-Rescue officials.