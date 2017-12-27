WATCH: ‘Illegal’ Fireworks Explosion Caught on Camera

By Published:

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 has obtained surveillance video of an explosion, which investigators said was the result of people making illegal fireworks in Mobile County.

The explosion happened last Thursday, December 21, at a home on Winchester Drive in Semmes. Three people were injured.

In the video, you can see a large plume of smoke, followed by three people stepping into a driveway. One man in the video appears to take off a shirt and throw it on the ground.

People in the neighborhood described hearing a loud boom that shook their homes and set off car alarms.

 

 

