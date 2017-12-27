WATCH: Alabama Arrives, Nick Saban Speaks in New Orleans Ahead of Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS (WIAT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide arrived to fanfare Wednesday morning in New Orleans, and of course, questions from the media!

Minkah Fitzpatrick was asked if Alabama needs to prove they belong in the CFP.

“I think we’re here, so I think we belong in the playoff,” he said. “Not a lot of people like us. Everyone’s going to find an excuse for us not to be here.”

Nick Saban also spoke to the media. He said his team is less about the fun of the bowl experience, as they’re focused on the game.

“The fun of it all is having success,” Saban said.

The Tide will take on Clemson in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 at 7:45 p.m. CT on ESPN.