UPDATE: Identity of Man Struck, Killed by Train near Tillman Released

KOOLMAN, Ala. (WKRG) –UPDATE: Mobile Police have identified the victim as 33-year-old Jack Whiddon Taylor III.

According to Mobile Fire-Rescue, a person was killed after being struck by a train on Kooiman Drive and Todd Acres Drive near Tillman’s Corner.

Mobile Police say it happened around 6:50 p.m. on Saturday. A man was walking along tracks near Kooiman Rd railroad crossing when he was struck.

Investigators on the scene working to determine if the incident is a suicide or accidental.

