Statistics Show Sharp Increase in Flu Activity

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – 23 states are considered to have widespread influenza activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Mississippi and Alabama are included in those states reporting above average flu activity. The CDC reports there are nearly 8,000 confirmed cases of the flu nationwide.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reports Mobile County has not yet reported an above average number of flu cases. However, Mobile County Health Department officials say that could change in the coming weeks.

“It’s all around us,” said Mark Bryant, Public Information Officer for the Mobile County Health Department. “So just because it’s not a major issue at this exact moment, next week it could be a totally different issue.”

While the nation is seeing a sharp increase in flu activity, health experts warn this year’s flu vaccine could be as little as 10 percent effective. Regardless, Health Department officials are still encouraging you to get the flu shot.

“Even that’s better than not having any protection. It’s better to be safe than sorry because the flu is not something you want to play around with.”