Senate Majority PAC backed Jones’ winning Alabama campaign

By Published:
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Doug Jones and his wife Louise wave to supporters before speaking Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Birmingham, Ala. Jones has defeated Republican Roy Moore, a one-time GOP pariah who was embraced by the Republican Party and the president even after facing allegations of sexual impropriety. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A mysterious super PAC that spent millions of dollars backing Democrat Doug Jones in Alabama’s Senate race was heavily supported by the Democratic Senate Majority PAC.

Chris Hayden, spokesman for the Senate Majority PAC, said Tuesday that the group “predominantly funded” the PAC called Highway 31, which sent out advertising and mailings to help defeat Republican Roy Moore.

Because of reporting and payment schedules, Highway 31 didn’t have to disclose donors during the campaign despite spending more than $4 million. Moore’s campaign criticizing the group as “shadowy.”

Hayden said the Senate Majority PAC spent about $6 million in Alabama.

Highway 31 spokesman Adam Muhlendorf said it was proud of Jones’ campaign.

While campaigning, Moore was embattled by accusations of sexual misconduct involving teenage girls decades ago. He denied the allegations.

