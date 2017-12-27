Search Continues for Christmas ‘Scrooge’ Who Smashed Decorations in Mobile County

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a man who was caught on camera destroying homemade Christmas decorations in someone’s front yard.

News 5 first reported the crime on Christmas Eve. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office posted a witty take on the “Twas the Night Before Christmas” poem, mentioning the crime and adding music to the surveillance video.

In the video, you can see a car stop in front of the home in Semmes. A man then gets out and smashes the decorations.

Here’s the full post from the sheriff’s office:

“Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house

Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.

The stockings were hung by the chimney with care,

In hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there. The children were nestled all snug in their beds,

While visions of sugar-plums danced in their heads

And mamma in her kerchief and I in my cap,

Had just settled our brains for a long winter’s nap. When out on the lawn there arose such a clatter,

I sprang from the bed to see what was the matter.

Away to the window I flew like a flash

Tore open the shutters and threw up the sash. The moon on the breast of the new-fallen rain

Gave the lustre of mid-day to an object in pain

When what to my wondering eyes should appear,

But a THUG AND SEVERAL OF HIS THUG PEERS. He kicked at the reindeer and tried at the tree

But fell on his back, it was quite a sight to see!

He ran to the car, a Dodge Neon that was red

At least 5 in the car were seen as they fled How stupid, how dumb, how brainless can you be

We downloaded the video for all social media to see

Please share with your friends as quickly as you can,

So we can get his identity and arrest this “Scrooge Man”. #scrooge#teamsheriff #definitelynotakicker Any information you can provide, please call 251-574-8633. You may also report anonymously www.mobileso.com/crimetips/ “