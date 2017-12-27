Questions Remain on Fatal Truck Crash at Alabama Welcome Center

GRAND BAY, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 has obtained the accident report for a deadly crash outside an Alabama welcome center.

The crash happened Sunday morning, December 3, outside the welcome center on Interstate 10 near the Alabama-Mississippi line.

According to a crash report from state troopers, the truck veered into the welcome center but went straight into a tree instead of curving into a parking lot. A passenger, Bisrat Tekle, was ejected.

“He just laid on the ground motionless and pointed back at the truck saying ‘my friend my friend,'” said witness Brian Mitchell.

Mitchell and his sister were traveling past the rest area, saw the crash and turned around. They hoped Tekle was the only one inside but quickly discovered they were wrong.

“Then we could start hearing someone inside the truck yelling too, and that’s when we all got bummed out. The fire was too much by then. There was nothing they could do,” said Mitchell.

The crash report says the man who was killed, Duta Gebre, was driving at the time. Tekle may have been asleep since he was ejected from his bunk, so we may never know what caused the crash.

“We were coming back from vacation and that kind of put things in perspective, some of the things you complain about really aren’t that big of a deal,” said Mitchell.

The driver and passenger worked for Moral Transportation out of Texas. The owner says Tekle continues to recover at home.