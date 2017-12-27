Pair of Earthquakes Rattle San Jose Area

Associated Press Published:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – The U.S. Geological Survey says a pair of minor earthquakes just a few hours apart rattled the San Jose area in central California.

The Mercury News of San Jose, citing the USGS, reports a 3.1 magnitude quake hit an area northeast of San Martin at 7:19 p.m. Tuesday. A stronger 3.9 magnitude quake hit at 10:32 p.m. northeast of Alum Rock.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

Los Gatos resident Sanjay Khandelwal told the newspaper the quake was “a good shaker” and that her daughter felt her bunk bed move.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s