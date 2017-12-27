Mobile Woman Sexually Assaulted in Apartment Complex Laundry Room

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A man who had been released from jail on bond after being charged with breaking into eight cars earlier this year has now been charged with sexually assaulting a woman in an apartment complex laundry room.

Ryan Darnell Tandy-Ross, 22, was arrested early Wednesday morning and charged with sexual abuse 1st degree. Court documents filed to revoke his bond on the car break-in charges say the attack happened in November in the laundry room of Knollwood Apartments.

The motion filed by the District Attorney’s Office states that “The victim reported that an unknown black male entered the laundry room of the apartment complex, shut the door, backed her up against a washing machine so she was unable to escape and rubbed his erect penis on her body by forcible compulsion.”

The paperwork says the woman identified Tandy-Ross as the person who assaulted her.