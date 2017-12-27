Mobile Police Catch Man Suspected of Robbing BBVA Compass Bank

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have caught the man who they say robbed the BBVA Compass Bank on Dauphin Island Parkway on Friday, December 22.

According to police, 62-year-old Terry Devan Smith was armed with a semi-automatic handgun and wearing an army green wool mask when he entered the bank around 12:55 p.m. and demanded money.

The teller complied, and Smith fled in a dark grey Ford Mustang, police said.

On Wednesday, December 27, officers say they spotted Smith’s vehicle pulling onto Broad Street from Savannah Street. Smith was taken into custody. Police say they later found the clothing and handgun used during the robbery at Smith’s home.

Smith was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery.