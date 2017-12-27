Missing Man from Wilmer Found in Mobile

Related Coverage UPDATE: Missing Man From Wilmer Found

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of 36-year-old Nicholas McKerchie says the missing father of two has been found in Mobile. Ashley McKerchie says her husband was found at Labor Finders in Mobile.

Ashley McKerchie said Nicholas told her he walked from Bayou La Batre to Mobile. She says he’s doing alright.

Nicholas McKerchie left his home in Wilmer more than a week ago. Before this, he was last seen at a shelter in Bayou La Batre.

Ashley McKerchie says someone called and told them where they could find him. No word on how he got from Bayou La Batre to Mobile nor how he is doing health-wise.

Family members say he has been dealing with some form of mental illness for at least the last year.