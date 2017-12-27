Man On Drug Called ‘Wasp’ Cuts Throat In Front Of Mother, Children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee man was arrested after terrorizing a family and causing tremendous harm to himself while being under the influence of a dangerous drug.

Deputies said Danny Hollis Jr. was smoking something called wasp, a mixture of meth and bug spray.

Last Monday night around 7 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a naked man inside a house in Lawrence County.

Investigators said Hollis broke into the home, sat at the family dinner table and cut his own throat in front of four children and a mother.

“This man walks in. The family is all in there, minding their own business. He is stripped naked. He says the dog is looking at him. He grabs a knife and he cuts his throat. He goes upstairs and jumps out a window, after busting his head on the glass of the front door and then he takes off running,” said Lt. Melinda Brewer.

According to Brewer, Hollis jumped on the gazebo in the family’s backyard.

The 35-year-old then ran across a field, where deputies finally caught up to him.

Deputies and EMS were able to secure him after he hit his head on the pavement.

Investigators said Hollis admitted to smoking wasp, a combination of meth and crystalized bug spray.

Lt. Brewer said the drug is worse than bath salts and causes psychotic episodes.

Hollis told deputies he couldn’t remember any of the things he did.