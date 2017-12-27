Former Auburn running back arrested on child pornography charge

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (WIAT) — A former Auburn RB has been taken into custody on two felony charges in Georgia, according to jail records.

Brad Lester, who played for the Tigers from 2004 until 2007, was arrested on Dec. 21 on one charge each of Unlawful Eavesdropping or Surveillance and Distribution of Child Pornography.

Lester was given no bond for all charges. CBS 42 will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Correction: An earlier version of this story contained an incorrect image of another player. The error has been corrected.