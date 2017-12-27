Former Alabama Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb Running for Governor

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb has thrown her hat into the increasingly crowded 2018 Alabama Governors race.

Cobb served as Alabama’s first female Chief Justice from 2007 until August 2011, when she resigned. Prior to the State Supreme Court, she served as a judge on the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals from 1995 to 2007.

Cobb joins a Democrat field that includes Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, Anthony White and James Fields, Jr.

On the Republican side, candidates include current Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, David Carrington, Scott Dawson, Alabama State Senator Bill Hightower, Joshua Jones, Alabama Agriculture and Industries Commissioner John McMillan and State Auditor Jim Ziegler.

The 2018 Alabama Primary election is scheduled for June 5, 2018.