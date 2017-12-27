Firefighters Respond to Pensacola Beach House Fire

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fire crews responded to a house fire on Pensacola Beach Wednesday evening.

Midway Fire Department responded to the fire on Avenida 10/Ariola Dr.

News 5 spoke with the owner of the home who says a fireplace could have started the fire.

Mike Bredesen says he had to call the fire department just after 6:30 this evening.

“When the smoke detectors went off, I came upstairs, I had the fireplace going, I saw smoke coming out of the canisters on the first floor, and then I went up on the second floor and saw smoke billowing on the second floor,” Bredesen said.

He says he was in the home with his wife at the time and they both got out safely. He says this was the first night in awhile they’ve used the fireplace.

“A fireplace is unreal,” Bredesen said. “It’s a great thing to have. You can keep the whole house warm without our central unit going on.”

Bredesen says he was not able to grab any of his things before evacuating his home. He’s not sure about the extent of the damage.

News 5 has a crew on the scene. We will continue to update this developing story as more information comes in.