Police: Mobile Teen Shot by Relative While Playing With Gun

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Mobile Police are investigating a shooting that has injured a 14-year-old. Shortly after 4:00 pm Wednesday, Police and Fire units were dispatched to the 600 block of Halifax Drive.

According to Mobile Police, officers found the 14-year-old male victim on the carport with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The teen was apparently accidentally shot by a relative, also 14-years-old, while they were playing with the gun, police reported.

The victim is in critical but stable condition, according to MPD.