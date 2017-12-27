Police: Mobile Teen Shot by Relative While Playing With Gun

By Published: Updated:

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) – Mobile Police are investigating a shooting that has injured a 14-year-old.  Shortly after 4:00 pm Wednesday, Police and Fire units were dispatched to the 600 block of Halifax Drive.

According to Mobile Police, officers found the 14-year-old male victim on the carport with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The teen was apparently accidentally shot by a relative, also 14-years-old, while they were playing with the gun, police reported.

The victim is in critical but stable condition, according to MPD.

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s