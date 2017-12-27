UPDATE: 89-Year-Old Man Shot and Killed in Mobile Parking Lot

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Witnesses on the scene of a deadly shooting in a Mobile parking lot tell News 5 the shooting looked to be the result of a robbery.

They say an elderly man in his car was approached by a younger male who tried to rob the man. The suspect shot the older man and ran from the scene.

The witnesses said the victim was sitting in a vehicle in a handicapped parking space.

Mobile Police say when officers arrived on the scene, an 89-year-old male was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

The call came in just before 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at the parking lot for the Dauphin Square Shopping Center.

MPD confirms the shooting is a homicide.

Mobile Police are asking anyone with information on possible suspects is asked to call 208-7211.

Slideshow: Man Shot and Killed in Mobile Parking Lot View as list View as gallery Open Gallery