ALEA Cancels Emergency Missing Child Alert, Two Girls Found

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRG) —

UPDATE: The Birmingham, Alabama Police Department has canceled the emergency missing child alert.

ALEA officials say 4-year-old Abigail Gamble and 3-year-old A’Mareyia Gamble have been located.

Original Story: The Birmingham, Alabama Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Abigail and A’Mareyia Gamble.

ALEA says Abigail Gamble is a 4-year-old black female and A’Mareyia Gamble is a 3-year-old black female. The two girls were last seen on 24 December 2017 in Birmingham, Alabama.

Abigail and A’Mareyia Gamble are believed to be with their non-custodial mother, Arquesha Gamble, according to ALEA officials.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Abigail and A’Mareyia Gamble, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at (205) 254-0840 or call 911.