VIDEO: Couple ‘falls’ in love during ice rink proposal

NEW YORK (WFLA) — A proposal on an ice rink in New York City literally knocked a bride-to-be off her feet this weekend.

The couple had the whole ice rink at Rockefeller Center to themselves on Saturday as other skaters waited for the ice to be resurfaced.

While they were skating, the man got down on one knee and popped the big question in a surprise marriage proposal.

His wife-to-be said yes and gave him a kiss but when she leaned in for another kiss after he placed the ring on her finger, she lost her balance and “fell” in love with her fiance all over again.

The crowd of hundreds who were watching the couple applauded as she laughed it off and was helped to her feet. She even threw her arms up in victory.