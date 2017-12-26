Shoppers Flock to Stores Post-Christmas

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The season of giving has turned into the season of returns. People were out early Tuesday morning returning holiday gifts. News 5 spoke with one shopper who has advice for those who will go to stores the next few days to give back unwanted presents.

“Please have you receipt or your gift receipts or something showing that you got it from there,” said Jason Griffin. “I was in the store for an hour. But they did help me, thank goodness. They found the receipt. But if you hold on to your receipts it’ll be so much easier.”

Not all shoppers out at the stores Tuesday were there to return items. Some were out shopping to spend time with loved ones before they leave town. Others were out looking for post-Christmas deals.

“75% off on the whole store,” said Ernest Williams. “Who can beat that?”