Search for Answers Continues in Felix St. Shooting Deaths

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

Mobile Police continue looking for leads and suspects in a double homicide that happened before the Christmas holiday. It’s an incident that’s kept neighbors on edge.

We still have no word on an arrest in the case. As of yet, we don’t have the names of the victims either.

The shooting happened around 11:15 Thursday night on Felix Street, which is near Henry Hank Aaron Park and Washington Middle School.

Officers were responding to a suspicious complaint call when they found a 20-year-old and a 19-year-old with gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the shooting happened in the street, near where Felix Street dead ends. Neighbors say the location of where the shooting happened is concerning because it isn’t well lit, and there are two vacant lots on both sides of the street.